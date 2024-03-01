Top track

Siracuse - All to You

Siracuse / Hazy Sundays / Ashley Stacey

The Victoria
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50

About

Siracuse “Viscous psychedelic guitars parade as weapons of mass destruction. Frontman Ben Zakotti has hit a sweet spot vocally, nestling in between Tom Meighan and John McClure” - TravellersTunes They are a four-piece band from Cheltenham UK, blending elem...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Echo Bass Music Ltd.

Lineup

Ashley Stacey, Siracuse, Hazy Sundays

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:00 pm

