DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Siracuse “Viscous psychedelic guitars parade as weapons of mass destruction. Frontman Ben Zakotti has hit a sweet spot vocally, nestling in between Tom Meighan and John McClure” - TravellersTunes They are a four-piece band from Cheltenham UK, blending elem...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.