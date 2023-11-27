DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

School Night

The Drake Underground
Mon, 27 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsToronto
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us on November 27 for an evening of discovery, curated by the team at School Night to showcase up 'n coming artists in the city!

This is an 19+ event
Presented by School Night.

Lineup

Sebastian Gaskin

Venue

The Drake Underground

1150 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J3, Canada
Doors open7:30 pm

