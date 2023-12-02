DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝗪𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗮 𝗳𝗲𝗲𝗹 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗨𝗠𝗣
𝗪𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗮 𝗳𝗲𝗲𝗹 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗕𝗘 . 𝗔𝗿𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗔𝗡𝗘 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗤𝗨𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗬 ?!
𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗔𝗡𝗘 𝗕𝗗𝗔𝗬 ᴠᴏʟ. 2
▁ ▂ ▃ ▄ ▅ ▆ ▉ ▊LINE UP ▊ ▉ ▆ ▅ ▄ ▃ ▂ ▁
🔗 𝗜𝗡�...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.