DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NYE 2024 at Skybar at Mondrian

Skybar at Mondrian
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$152.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

THE COUNTDOWN IS ON!

Orlove by Night returns to the iconic Skybar at the Mondrian this New Years Eve.

Join us as we elegantly ring in 2024 in extravagant fashion. Wear your classiest cocktail attire and come celebrate good dance music vibes over delectab...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by ORLOVE.

Lineup

Eric Sharp

Venue

Skybar at Mondrian

8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.