Top track

Reme - Royal Cape

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Reme, Noah Samuel, Manic Vice

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Reme - Royal Cape
Got a code?

About

Paper Dress Live presents...

REME

Reme are a London-based band formed by Spanish expats and brits in their hometown. The band’s name is that of Daniel Ruiz’s (vocals, keys, guitar) mother, a Spanish au pair who moved to the 70s London of Wings’ Band on t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Manic Vice, Reme

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs