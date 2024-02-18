DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CORBYN x LXX

The Lower Third
Sun, 18 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
From £33.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We said the K R&B takeover would be something this winter so we got Corbyn and LXX just for you.

From Corbyn's pop-infused R&B, to LXX's honest lyrics paired with lo-fi beats, the 28Laboratory artists will be tailoring their setlists to create an unforget...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd.

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

