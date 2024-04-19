Top track

Abhir : Elefantes Cabalgando Tour

La Trinchera
Fri, 19 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMálaga
€19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Los elefantes cabalgan en Málaga.

Hard Music For Calm Souls.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Step Family.

Venue

La Trinchera

Calle Parauta 25, 29006 Málaga, Málaga, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

