Come aprire un'agenzia musicale

Torneria Tortona
Sun, 26 Nov, 2:15 pm
TalkMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ci sono tantissime ragazze che aspirano a lavorare nel music business, ma poche di loro pensano di poterlo fare da protagoniste: aprendo la propria agenzia. In questo talk spiegheremo come aprire un'agenzia da zero: che sia un’etichetta o un distributore,...

All ages
Milano Music Week

Torneria Tortona

Via Tortona 32, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open2:15 pm

