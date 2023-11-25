Top track

Alex Maas , Mello Meddo, Up Around The Sun, Little Mazarn

The 13th Floor
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$15.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Alex Maas - Special
About

The music of Alex Maas has always mesmerised. Now, on his soul-baring solo venture, the Texan and The Black Angels singer’s journey is taking an equally hypnotic detour along the wild trails of his indigenous homestead. Driven by the force of nature, each...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The 13th Floor.

Lineup

Alex Maas, Little Mazarn, Up Around The Sun

Venue

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

