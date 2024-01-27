Top track

Guti LIVE x Sidney Charles w. Shahar on The Roof by Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 2:00 pm
DJNew York
From $12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On January 27th, Argentinian maestro Guti will perform a LIVE set alongside German sensation Sidney Charles for a prominent Saturday day-into-night party, promising a musical journey on the glass enclosed, climate controlled Roof!

The last few years have...

This is a 21+ event
Gray Area
Lineup

Guti, Sidney Charles, Shahar

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

