Top track

Pura Pura - Airtime

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rinse x Piñata Radio

Rockstore
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:45 pm
DJMontpellier
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pura Pura - Airtime
Got a code?

About

From Paris to MTP : Piñata Radio et Rinse France s’associent le temps d’un week-end pour une programmation très spéciale au Rockstore, à Montpellier !

Tout au long de la nuit, les deux radios mêleront leurs identités, sons et résidents pour des b2b bouill...

Présenté par Piñata Radio
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Saari

Venue

Rockstore

20 Rue De Verdun, 34000 Montpellier, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.