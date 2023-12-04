DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join comedians Ania Magliano and Will Rowland for an evening of them trying out their new jokes and ideas, and you sitting there nicely and laughing (hopefully).
Previous praise for them both:
'Will have you crying with laughter' The Guardian
“Impossibl...
