Ania Magliano and Will Rowland WIP

Camden Comedy Club
Mon, 4 Dec, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join comedians Ania Magliano and Will Rowland for an evening of them trying out their new jokes and ideas, and you sitting there nicely and laughing (hopefully).

Previous praise for them both:

'Will have you crying with laughter' The Guardian

Presented by Camden Comedy Club.

Lineup

Ania Magliano, Will Rowland

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

