DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

THE EDM HISTORY (SPECIAL PARTY)

Independance Club
Sat, 23 Dec, 11:30 pm
PartyMadrid
From €11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Estrenamos noche temática. Te invitamos a la primera edición de THE EDM HISTORY. Una fiesta única donde bailaremos todos los temazos del género. Nuestros Djs van a poner la pista patas arriba.

Reviviremos todos esos momentos que nos ponen la piel de galli...

Organizado por Independance Club.

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.