Queer, Love with The Dragon Sisters, DJ Samuella & Joopiter

C'mon Everybody
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A queer dance party with DJ Samuella with special guest Joopiter + pop up performances by The Dragon Sisters!

21+

Presented by The Dragon Sisters & C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Dragon Sisters

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

