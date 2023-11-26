DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Belgrave's Sunday Sofa Sessions: Retro gaming day

Belgrave Music Hall
Sun, 26 Nov, 11:00 am
SocialLeeds
About

- First Sunday Sessions at Belgrave, enjoy the gig room as your third space

- 20 consoles of classic consoles with a range of games by Retro Events

- Prizes for top scores of the day

- Family friendly, please book free tickets for adults on DICE

This is an all ages event - no need to book tickets for under 14s.
Presented by Super Friendz.

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open11:00 am
350 capacity

