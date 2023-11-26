DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
- First Sunday Sessions at Belgrave, enjoy the gig room as your third space
- 20 consoles of classic consoles with a range of games by Retro Events
- Prizes for top scores of the day
- Family friendly, please book free tickets for adults on DICE
