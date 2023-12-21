DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

House of Burlesque SnowBall

The Hippodrome Casino
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Winter is here and it's time to get fabulous, fierce and festive! Join House of Burlesque for a night of high-end glamour, tongue-in-cheek tease and the best of British burlesque with a full cabaret show and epic afterparty. Ruffling feathers for over 10 y...

Presented by House of Burlesque.

The Hippodrome Casino

Cranbourn St, London, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

