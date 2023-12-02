DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SLAYRIDE

Colours Hoxton
Sat, 2 Dec, 1:00 pm
SocialLondon
Selling fast
From £9.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Joyride presents SLAYRIDE

Join us for an afternoon of filth, frolics and festivities at Colours, Hoxton on Dec 2. Our day-long program features;

⛓ A naughty market

🎭 Performance

✨ Workshops

🖤 Tattoos

👄 Social

🍷 Hot wine

++ Untold exclusive smud...

Presented by Joyride.

Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.