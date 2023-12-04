DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Disco Decadence Bristol

Alma Church
Mon, 4 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Join our mighty Bristol choir for their inaugural performance and enjoy a party set list of disco tunes from past and present in glorious harmony. All profits go to inHope, a local homelessness charity. Let's deck those halls with disco!

No age limit

Presented by Some Voices.

Lineup

Some Voices Choir

Venue

Alma Church

29 Alma Road, Clifton, Bristol
Doors open7:30 pm

