DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DESERTFEST 2024 (Weekend Tickets)

Various Venues, Camden
17 May - 19 May 2024
GigsLondon
Selling fast
From £164.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The UK’s leading stoner rock, doom, psych & heavy music event, Desertfest, returns for its 12th edition next May 17th - 19th 2024. Returning stronger than ever thanks to the unyielding support of a steadfast fan base, Desertfest is now entering its twelth...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Desertfest.

Venue

Various Venues, Camden

3 Greenland Place, Camden, London, NW1 0AP, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.