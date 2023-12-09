Top track

Cumbiasound - Maz Paz (feat. Lis Flores Varela & Boogie Castello)

¡Cumbia, Mi Amor! | Cumbiasound (live) + Bushbby

The Fox & Firkin
Sat, 9 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Our final Cumbia party of the year and we are going out in style at The Fox & Firkin with one of the best kept secrets of the internationalist cumbia scene - Swedish group Cumbiasound playing live. plus the iconic UK-latinx torchbearer Bushbby returns alon...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Movimientos.

Lineup

Cumbiasound, Bushbby

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

