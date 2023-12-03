Top track

Spotify Stages presents A Rock Show featuring Mannequin Pussy and Scowl

Saint Vitus Bar
Sun, 3 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$32.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Spotify Stages presents A Rock Show featuring Mannequin Pussy and Scowl.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Mannequin Pussy, Scowl

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

