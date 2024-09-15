DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
DOORS 6:00PM / SHOW 7:00PM
In Joe Avati's new show he asks you to leave your political correctness at the door as he delivers his hilarious insights on how times have changed, for better or worse, since he grew up as a teenager in the 80’s.

