Joe Avati: When I Was Your Age!!!

The Clapham Grand
Sun, 15 Sept 2024, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £34.57
About

DOORS 6:00PM / SHOW 7:00PM

In Joe Avati's new show he asks you to leave your political correctness at the door as he delivers his hilarious insights on how times have changed, for better or worse, since he grew up as a teenager in the 80’s.

This is an 14+ event (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult 21+)
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
Lineup

Joe Avati

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
1250 capacity

