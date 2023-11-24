DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Shameless Y2K Hits <3

Oslo
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:00 pm
London
SHAMELESS. Y2K HITS & KARAOKE EVERY FRIDAY.

THE BEST (& WORST) FROM 2000-09

Sugababes / Lily Allen / Justin Timberlake / Robyn / Kelis / J-Lo / Atomic Kitten / Destiny’s Child / Girls Aloud / Craig David / Nelly / Lady Gaga / Kelly Clarkson / Daniel Bedi...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by DHP FAMILY.

Venue

Oslo

1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL
Doors open11:00 pm
375 capacity

