Gush

bdrmm

Whereelse?
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Gush
About

"one of Britain’s best-kept musical secrets" - NME

While the world became socially distanced in 2020, Hull’s post-shoegaze, dream pop, heavy guitar effects quartet bdrmm made the kind of impact with their debut album any young band would dream about....

All ages
Presented by AWKWARDNESS HAPPENING.
Lineup

Bdrmm

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

