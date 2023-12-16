Top track

Elder Emo - An Emo Party Before Midnight

The Deaf Institute
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
PartyManchester
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Did you grow up on My Chemical Romance? Do you miss Myspace? Do you get backaches at gigs? Do you want to be in bed before midnight? Then this night is for you!

We invite you for a night made by Elderly Emos for Elderly Emos!

DJ’s who grew up in the scen...

This is an 25+ event.
Presented by Throwback Events.
The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open7:00 pm

