BAM Reggae - décimo aniversario de DotheReggae

Trash Can Music Club
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
€5.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

El próximo sábado 18 de noviembre, celebraremos el décimo aniversario de Do The Reggae junto a Real Vibes Sound, los responsables del programa de radio Madrid Reggae Station y nuestros residentes.... Mas Jahma Sound.

Ready para otro gran BAM? ... nice!

...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Mas Jahma Promotions.
Lineup

Mas Jahma, Mas Jahma

Venue

Trash Can Music Club

Calle del Cardenal Cisneros, 30, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

