Zola en Showcase

Warehouse Nantes
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:45 pm
GigsNantes
€24.21

About

Le Warehouse présente ZOLA en showcase le 18 novembre !

Rappeur à part dans le "Rap Game français", Zola a su se faire une place dans ce milieu avec un style et un flow propre à lui inspiré des Etats-Unis. Il a su conquérir de nombreuses personnes qui ont...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Warehouse Nantes.

Lineup

Zola

Venue

Warehouse Nantes

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open11:45 pm

