L'ÉTAT2ND, Wacko & B.e.LaBeu - Frainri

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

L'ÉTAT2ND

La Boule Noire
Sun, 10 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€15.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

L’ÉTAT2ND est un groupe de hip-hop / electro / bass créé par 2 rappeurs, B.e.Labeu & Wacko, et leur DJ, Dang, suite à une rencontre extra-terrestre.

Réputé pour ses concerts sauvages (dans le métro et en maisons de disques notamment), L’ÉTAT2ND utilise la...

Cet événement est tout public.
Présenté par La Boule Noire et Nice Trip Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LIOUBA, B.e.LaBeu, WACKO

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

