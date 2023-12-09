DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tempest presents: Joe Dove

Tempest
Sat, 9 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJBrighton
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We are thrilled to have Joe Dove back in the booth, this time for an All Night Long set!!

One of the heads of Mojo Mojo, this man nevers leaves a dancefloor unsatisfied. With a collection of his own releases and a taste for groovers, we cant wait to see w...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Tempest Inn.

Venue

Tempest

King's Road, Brighton, BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

