DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Super Bingo x Loto de Blonde

Blonde Venus
Fri, 1 Dec, 8:30 pm
ComedyBordeaux
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

C'EST LE UUUUUUNNNN

SUPER BINGO DE L'INTERNET x LOTO DE BLONDE VENUS

Retour du Super Bingo de l'Internet, le 1er décembre prochain à 20h30 en direct sur Twitch (toujours fou, gratuit, caritatif, plein de love). L'unique, le grandiose Philippe Maurice ser...

Tout public
Présenté par BLONDE VENUS.

Lineup

Venue

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.