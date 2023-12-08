DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Soluna & Mickey Dastinz Present MASAKA Africana

Soluna
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$38.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

***Limited Tickets Available ***

F﻿OR BOTTLE SERVICE & SUPPER CLUB EXPERIENCE - Email us at meet@solunatoronto.com

------------------------------

Soluna & Mickey Dastinz present MASAKA Africana. An immersive and multi-sensory journey. Come and ex...

This is a 23+ event.
Presented by Soluna.

Venue

Soluna

314 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2A2, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.