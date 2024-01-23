DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FREAK SLUG - https://linktr.ee/freakslug
Hailing from Manchester – real-name Xenya Genovese – Freak Slug is an artist, producer and songwriter ready to soar in 2024 with her fresh take on indie sounds.
"Informed by the roots of her adopted city Mancheste...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.