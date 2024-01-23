Top track

Freak Slug, ELI, Shoefig

Windmill Brixton
Tue, 23 Jan, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FREAK SLUG - https://linktr.ee/freakslug

Hailing from Manchester – real-name Xenya Genovese – Freak Slug is an artist, producer and songwriter ready to soar in 2024 with her fresh take on indie sounds.

"Informed by the roots of her adopted city Mancheste...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Freak Slug, ELI, Shoefig

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

