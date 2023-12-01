DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Shameless presents...
A GIRLS ALOUD CLUB NIGHT
Every Friday we revisit the decade of Limewire, Popworld & Lindsey Lohan movies... The 2000's! On December 1st we host a one-off GIRLS ALOUD special!
Expect to hear Girls Aloud, obviously.
+ All the hits...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.