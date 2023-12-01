DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Girls Aloud Club Night

Oslo
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £3.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Shameless presents...

A GIRLS ALOUD CLUB NIGHT

Every Friday we revisit the decade of Limewire, Popworld & Lindsey Lohan movies... The 2000's! On December 1st we host a one-off GIRLS ALOUD special!

Expect to hear Girls Aloud, obviously.

+ All the hits...

This is a 18+ event
Presented by DHP FAMILY.

Venue

Oslo

1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
375 capacity

