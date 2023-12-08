DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Macamazahn b2b Edders

Kremwerk
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Macamazahn b2b Edders

Friday | December 8th | 10PM to Late

Macamazahn

Macamazahn brings pulsating beats and seamless transitions, weaving a sonic tapestry that captivates every soul on the dance floor. Known for his infectious energy and genre-defying m...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kremwerk.
Venue

Kremwerk

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

