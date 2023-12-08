DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Macamazahn b2b Edders
Friday | December 8th | 10PM to Late
Macamazahn
Macamazahn brings pulsating beats and seamless transitions, weaving a sonic tapestry that captivates every soul on the dance floor. Known for his infectious energy and genre-defying m...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.