DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Propaganda London - Christmas Party!

The Camden Assembly
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

It's the most wonderful time of the year and it certainly won't be a silent night in Camden as Propaganda will be blowing the roof off with alternative rock and pop punk! We'll be decking the halls (well, Camden Assembly) with only the most garish of decor...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Propaganda Promotions Ltd

Lineup

Propaganda DJs

Venue

The Camden Assembly

49 Chalk Farm Rd, Chalk Farm, London NW1 8AN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.