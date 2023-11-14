DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ECHOES #10 ✹ SLOWDIVE, SQUID, THE PSYCHOTIC MONKS

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cette soirée marque la 10ème édition de la saison d’𝙀𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙚𝙨 - émission musicale d'Arte - toujours avec l'ambition de fédérer différentes générations autour d'esthétiques musicales alternatives et indépendantes dans l'antre du Yoyo.

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Walter Films & Arte.

Lineup

Slowdive, Squid, The Psychotic Monks

Venue

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo

13 Avenue du Président Wilson, 75016 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

