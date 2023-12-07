Top track

MUCCASSASSINA PRESENTA RAPIDO AMSTERDAM

QUBE Sala C
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyRoma
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

🐮 Giovedì 7 Dicembre

✨ Muccassassina EXTRADATA ✨

🏳️‍🌈 Per la prima volta a Roma arriva RAPIDO il celebre party di

Amsterdam.

⛪️ Avete mai sentito parlare della festa che si svolge la domenica ad

Amsterdam in una ex chiesa?

😍 Quale modo migliore p...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da QUBE ROME MUCCASSASSINA.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

QUBE Sala C

Via Di Portonaccio, 00159 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

