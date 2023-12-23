Top track

July - DJ Amable Remix

A SACO 90'S Party

The Garage Club
Sat, 23 Dec, 11:45 pm
PartyBarcelona
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Volvemos un año más A Saco!

Como cada navidad , tenemos un homenaje al mítico club de la ciudad de L'Hospitalet en el que las guitarras se volvieron las protagonistas en la pista de baile. De la mano de Amable, y acompañado en esta ocasión de Luis Le Nuit...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Musitech S.L..

Lineup

DJ Amable, Luis Le Nuit DJ

Venue

The Garage Club

Passatge Can Polític, 13, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

