HotHaus Drag The Valentines Show

Hot Box
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
TheatreChelmsford
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
HotHaus Drag Presents Loved Up & Loveless: The Valentines Show

It’s that time of year again! Which side are you on - the loved up, or the loveless? Either way, we’ll have something for you to give you all the feels from warm and fluffy, to bitter and twis...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by HOTHAUS DRAG

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

