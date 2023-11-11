DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Luca Averna & Camilo Miranda

Malanga Café
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyIbiza
Free
About

Luca Averna y Camilo Miranda vuelven con una nueva edición de “Danza Freda”, fiesta cargada de groove elegante y bailongo que siempre mantiene la pista malanguera en alto! Camilo y Luca son dos de los responsables de Homies, de muchas noches memorables en...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Malanga Café.

Lineup

Camilo Miranda

Venue

Malanga Café

Carrer De Carles V, 07800 Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

