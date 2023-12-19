DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

London Community Gospel Choir at Christmas

Royal Albert Hall
Tue, 19 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£65.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join the London Community Gospel Choir for an evening of uplifting festive tunes and seasonal fun with special guests!

After a dazzling 40th anniversary concert in 2022, the choir returns for the 2023 Christmas season with an exciting festive show featuri Read more

Presented by Royal Albert Hall.

Venue

Royal Albert Hall

Kensington Gore, Kensington, London SW7 2AP, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
5272 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.