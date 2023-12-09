Top track

Beetlebug - overgrown garden

Beetlebug

The Courtyard Theatre
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.22

About

Live Nation Presents
Beetlebug

+ special guests

Also known as Auri, beetlebug is a singer, songwriter and artist from nowhere in particular. From a four year old singing Katie Melua in the kitchen to writing songs for over 100,000 people on Spotify to...

Presented by Live Nation.

Lineup

Beetlebug

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Doors open7:00 pm

