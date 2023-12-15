DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DJ Three All Night Long / Ray Zuniga + Nikita / Kristine Barilli

Public Records
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:00 pm
From $15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This ticket grants entry property wide at PR + to the following Friday night events

The Sound Room: DJ Three All Night Long

The Atrium: Ray Zuniga + Nikita

UPSTAIRS: Kristine Barilli

Safe Space Policy: Public Records aims to provide a safer space for a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.

DJ Three, Ray Zuniga, Nikita

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

