La Poison - Le monde va mal

La Poison en concert à Nantes

Le Ferrailleur
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€22

La Poison vient présenter en concert « Décadanse générale » son nouvel ovni discographique (janvier 2024), le trio s’ affirme à nouveau comme un puissant antidote à la morosité. Un show toujours aussi décalé et délicieusement toxique.

Présenté par 3 Ptit Tour.

La Poison

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

