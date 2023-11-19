DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Marino Bartoletti presenta La partita degli dei

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Tennis
Sun, 19 Nov, 11:30 am
TalkTorino
Marino Bartoletti presenta il libro La partita degli dei (Gallucci editore), modera Fabrizio Turco, giornalista di Repubblica.

Immaginate una “Partita degli dei”, in uno stadio straordinario, con spettatori straordinari e con giocatori straordinari. Da un...

Città di Torino, Camera di Commercio, Regione Piemonte

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Tennis

Piazza Castello, Piazza Castello, Torino, città metropolitana di Torino 10122, Italia
