DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Year 12 Musical Theatre Settling In Evening 2023

The BRIT Theatre - The BRIT School
Mon, 4 Dec, 5:00 pm
TheatreLondon
Selling fast
£3.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A short celebration and sharing highlighting some of the practical work that has been developed by year 12 Musical Theatre since September.

PG (Parental Guidance)
Presented by The BRIT School Limited.

Lineup

Venue

The BRIT Theatre - The BRIT School

60 The Crescent, Croydon CR0 2HN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open4:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.