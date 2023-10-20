Top track

Creepy Old Guy

UnCabaret

El Cid
Fri, 20 Oct, 6:00 pm
ComedyLos Angeles
From $24.72

About

UnCabaret is legendary. The hub of the alt comedy revolution. Wildly fun, idiosyncratic, intimate. Comedy stars share stories you need to hear. As seen on Amazon and Comedy Central. Why Un? Unhomophobic, unxenophobic, unmysogynistic. Unhacky.

Beth Lapides
Lineup

Beth Lapides, The Sklar Brothers, Julia Sweeney

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

