Top track

Sunset Canyon

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Andy Shauf

Arden Gild Hall
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsWilmington
Selling fast
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sunset Canyon
Got a code?

About

An intimate solo performance from Andy Shauf live at the Gild Hall in Arden, Delaware.

Hailed as “a gifted storyteller” (NPR Music) for 2016’s The Party and 2020’s The Neon Skyline, Shauf writes albums that unfold like short fiction, full of colorful char...

Presented by Arden Club Inc..

Lineup

Andy Shauf

Venue

Arden Gild Hall

2126 The Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19810, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.