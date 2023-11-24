DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dopo aver pubblicato i singoli “Milano Mediterranee” e “SOS”, il successo del live al MI AMI 2023 e le aperture ai concerti di Franz Ferdinand, Wilco e Alan Sorrenti, Angelica torna sul palco per un live showcase esclusivo in occasione della Milano Music W...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.