DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DANCEHALL NATION sera au MAKEDA le Vendredi 08 Décembre pour un show explosif aux couleurs et chaleurs des caraïbes .
PROGRAMME
22H30-00h ouverture de la soirée en Afro Beat / Dancehall Chill
00h Entrée des danseurs sur de la Dancehall
00h30 Session Da...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.